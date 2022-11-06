A Nigerian lady who has been saving money in her piggy bank for the past 10 months has finally broken the bank

A video posted on TikTok by Elo Age on Sunday, November 6 shows that she started saving since February 2022

After breaking the bank, Elo showed of the bundles of Naira notes she realised as many of her TikTok followers praise her

A TikTok lady has finally broken her piggy bank after saving money in it for 10 months beaning from February, 2022.

In a now viral video posted on Sunday, November 6, the lady named Elo Age cracked the big wooden box open and revealed huge cash.

The lady stacked her money bundles after breaking the piggy bank. Photo credit: TikTok/@ea_beautystudio.

Source: UGC

As soon as the box was opened, Elo showed it to the camera as crumpled Naira notes in various denominations poured out in multiple numbers.

Elo has counted and arranged the money in bundles but did not say how much she was able to realise after saving for almost a year.

Her impressed followers have however praised her for being consistent and disciplined in her determination to save something for the future.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Many of Elo's followers stormed the comment section of the video to share their thoughts. Many of them largely praised her. See some of the comments below:

@Itzvivian12 said:

"Omo next year I go serious with my life."

@Successful Ajiri commented:

"December don set oo."

@kingsleyonyinyec8 reacted:

"Jehovah nisi! Which work you de do?"

@Aunty'Baby' said:

"This Christmas sure for you. Send mi some na."

@chidiogomaryannek commented:

"On my way to take my own share."

Source: Legit.ng