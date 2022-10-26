The mother of a baby whose hand was amputated after his father flogged him with a hanger has spoken up

The poor lady revealed that she had left her baby with his father in the room just to ease herself outside

Sadly, after she returned, she discovered that her baby's father had already flogged her son for disturbing his sleep

A 19-year-old mother has lamented bitterly after her baby's hand was amputated.

Her son's hand had to be amputated did to a serious injury that he got after he was flogged by his father.

Mum laments as doctor cuts off baby's hand Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: UGC

In an emotional interview with BBC, the sad mother revealed that she had gone to pee when her baby daddy flogged the little boy for disturbing his sleep with his loud cry.

"It happened on a Friday night. I left him to pee and he was crying at the top of his voice. As I came back, I saw the man flogging the baby with a hanger. When he finished flogging the baby, he then tied his hand round. He then said he's just a little child and his hand will heal. He threatened me not to tell anybody."

"When he went out, I had to inform the neighbours. The neighbours gave me money and we went to three hospitals, they rejected us. We had to go to FMC", the mother narrated.

She met him four years ago

Speaking on her relationship with her baby daddy, the 19-year-old said she has known him for four years now and never believed such could happen.

"I am 19 plus. I have known him for four years now. We were staying together when this thing happened. I never expected this to happen. It really pain me. And I was very sad to see my baby hand has become like this", she said.

Social media reactions

Fatimah Adeola said:

"There is something wrong somewhere, his mental health needs to be checked, because no human in his or her right senses will do such."

Martha Aaron stated:

"God have mercy which kind papa be this. They should just send him to life imprisonment."

Stephanie Ebu commented:

"You dey speak English abi. 19 years and you have be together for 4 good years, you and that boy need serious mental treatment I swear."

Chidinma Imoh added:

"Oh my God! What kind of wickedness is this? That man's mental health should be checked cos no human being in his/her right senses will ever do such harm to an innocent baby."

Watch video below:

