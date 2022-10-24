A crypto and stock trader simply identified as Sam has lamented over his financial woes by reason of losses suffered in the markets

Sam said that he owned two cars when the going was good and enjoyed life but now uses a bicycle as a means of transportation

The young man advised social media users to stay humble as one's life can change for good or worse at any minute

A young man named Sam has advised netizens to stay humble as he shared how his fortunes nosedived owing to crashes in the stock and crypto markets.

In a TikTok video, Sam flaunted his two cars, stating that he acquired them months ago when things were favourable in both markets.

Six months down the line, Sam said he sold one of the cars and abandoned the other after it developed a fault.

He now uses a bicycle to transport himself and revealed money in crypto and stock markets are just online numbers. Sam said they become one's money when a sale has been made. Wordings on his video read in full:

"So once upon a time, I owned two cars.

"There were even times I was flexing driving one while driving past the other.

"Then crypto and stocks crashed 6 months later and I had to sell one and the other became faulty so I went back to cycling.

"It is really not your money until you sell, just online numbers.

"Be humble because your life can change any minute."

Social media reactions

Aliyah said:

"Good you’re being honest a lot of people have just gone quiet lol. You’ll make it back anyway. You got this."

Oso.49 said:

"All you can do is be grateful and remember you done it before so you can do it again."

Star Catcha said:

"I lost 3 bands bro. I never went back, I can’t even begin to feel how you feel. That’s crazy."

user3112206834198 said:

"Social media will have you believe that stocks and shares is a good way to invest your money - it can be, but the sad reality for most is it’s not."

Virgosvge93r said:

"Doesn't mean he won't bounce back, becuase there's a low doesn't mean there won't be a High."

Khadijah Hernandez said:

"Don’t worry, you will get everything you lost and even more."

Crypto trader halfway to becoming a billionaire loses everything

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a crypto trader who was halfway to becoming a billionaire had lost everything in five minutes.

Using a popular social media website, the anonymous Reddit user claimed he made $1.3million (N532.97 billion) after investing in SQUID, the digital currency inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game.

But after seeing its value rise to over a 2 million dollars in a flash the coin's value dropped to $0. Squid coin in November surged to a top price of $2,681 before plummeting to $0.01 - a 99.99% fall in less than a month.

There were several reports that the coin was likely to be a scam, commonly known as "rug pull" that happens when the creators of the new crypto quickly cash out their coins for real money.

