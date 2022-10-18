Popular American Boxer Floyd Mayweather has shared a short video of his grandkid showing his punching skill

Mayweather revealed that the grandkid is just one as people said that it is good that he is finding his path early

Among thousands who thronged the boxer's comment section were those who loved how confident the child looked

Celebrity boxer, Floyd Mayweather, has shared a video showing his grandson sparring and throwing punches like a professional boxer.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, Mayweather said that the kid is only one year old and already has fighting in his blood.

Many people said that the grandkid is finding his path early in life. Photo source: @floydmayweather

Source: Instagram

Floyd Mayweather's grandkid showed strength

The kid wore boxing gloves as he stood before a mascot, trying to train his punches and footwork. He appeared confident.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who reacted to the video said that the kid is really starting early to be like his grandfather.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 13,000 comments with more than 800,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

icedoutbarber said:

"Omg! I just love, love, love this. He had it already. Baby Money May!!!"

dezbryant said:

"This what it’s all about right here."

a1laflare10 said:

"Getting active early!"

champ_side said:

"Defensively responsible already, true Mayweather."

platinum___7777 said:

"The fact that he was using his defense more then offense will show he’s already a skilled fighter."

bas__xz joked:

"Lil bro got mike tyson head movement too."

shadowwashythejug said:

"Standing strong for 1 year old."

forevaup1_decko said:

"He gone be the one of the greatest ever I already see it remember I said that."

Amazing Nigerian kid boxer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female Nigerian kid showed that when it comes to boxing, she is both the king and queen of the ring.

In a Twitter shared by @_Olaitan_ on Twitter, the kid sparred with a boy of her age as they boxed in a ring like professionals.

The girl used her longer hands to her advantage over the boy as she got many clear shots at him. His efforts to parry her blows did not work much.

Source: Legit.ng