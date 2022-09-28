A Nigerian man identified as Victor Chukwuemeka has share beautiful photos of his newly-built house

As soon as he completed work on the house, Victor took to Facebook to show it off to his friends who congratulated him

Legit.ng reached out to Victor and he said he believes that one should live in small apartment and save money to build a house

A Nigerian man identified as Victor Chukwuemeka has said it is better to live in a small apartment and save money.

He said while living in a small apartment, one should plan and build one's own instead of paying big rent.

Victor said it is better to live in small rented apartment so as to save money and build a house. Photo credit: Victor Chukwuemeka.

Chukwuemeka who just build his own house took to Facebook to show off the nice building.

He told Legit.ng that in order to achieve his childhood dream of owning his own house, he had to plan himself very well.

He said in a short chat:

"I think it only took my determination to fulfil my childhood believe of not living in a rented expensive apartment, rather rent an economic apartment, stay there to enable you save money faster to build your own dream house.

"As of the challenges, I didn't face much challenge because I planned myself financially and also made a background check of what I wanted before embarking on the project."

Meanwhile, his Facebook friends took to the comment section to shower him with congratulatory messages after he shared nice photos of the new house.

See some of the comments below:

Ezra Praiz said:

"Big bro more grace, I don see where I go come holiday."

Saaondo Stpaul commented:

"More to come your way bro."

Agbo Anna Chioma said:

"Congratulations! So happy for you!"

Johnson Uchenna Ayogu commented:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Eni Anita Ezinne

"Beautiful congratulations dear."

Nigerian man builds big house for his mother

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro built a nice house for his mother after making it.

According to the man, the house was to appreciate his mother who took care of him after his father passed away. He said he decided to embark on the building project after wind blew off the roof of the old house they were living in.

His kind gesture towards his mother was well received by social media users who described him as a good son.

Source: Legit.ng