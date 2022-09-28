"I Thought He's The One": Nigerian Man Who Looks Like Olamide Baddo Storms Town, Causes Stir in Viral Video
- A Nigerian man who has a striking resemblance with popular musician, Olamide has gone viral on social media
- In a TikTok video circulating on multiple platforms, the man was seen in a car cruising around town and causing confusion
- Those who have sighted the man in the video largely agree that there is a huge resemblance between the two men
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A Nigerian man who looks like YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo, has been sighted in a viral TikTok video.
In the video shared by @snatchedbynife, the man was seen driving around with a beautiful lady in a car.
His hairstyle and the beard he wore in the viral video look exactly like those of Olamide.
His general attitude also reminds people of a popular singer. The man's name is unknown yet, but the lady who was with him invited netizens to take a look.
"You are good": Handsome man who makes female hair goes viral, video of his braiding skills attracts ladies
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The video has since made it to Instagram as it was reposted by @gossipmilltv.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to video of Olamide's look-alike
Many people have reacted and bared their minds on what they think of the man.
@pinky_splash01 said:
"Make I No Lie I thought so at first sight."
@crownbee01 commented:
"He suppose no open that mouth."
@durkiocares112 said:
"This one na Olumide badoo."
@classy_thrift_plug commented:
"They actually look alike until he open his mouth. I was like nah, I disagree."
@abayomi_alvin said:
"Olamide dey disguise."
@endylight1 said:
"They have a striking resemblance though, this Olamide no badd o. He’s cute and the lady is fine too."
@i.vvy_efe commented:
"Yes he looks like Olamide with his mouth closed.. when he opened his mouth the resemblance disappeared."
@_invictus_solomon said:
"I was looking for that tattoo on his face. That's the only thing that made me believe he wasn't Olamide."
@clintonofficia commented:
"I bin first think say na olamide."
Man shares video of his look-alike son
In another story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who has a striking resemblance with his father went viral online.
In a video shared on TikTok, the young dad was seen with his son with a birthmark that ran from their foreheads to the face.
Internet users were stunned after seeing the resemblance, with many saying they have never seen such.
Source: Legit.ng