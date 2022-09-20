A new mother was recently given the surprise of her life after giving birth to identical triplet girls yet she expected boys

Twenty-year-old Caitlin Knight was convinced she was carrying boys after several pregnancy scans confirmed it

Caitlin and her husband Jake Hammerton were forced to quickly come up with new female names in place of the earlier ones they had chosen

Twenty-year-old Caitlin Knight from Sheffield, UK, is the proud mother of rare identical female triplets, a development that came as a surprise given that she was told to expect boys.

Caitlin and her 22-year-old husband Jake Hammerton told the media that they were excited to learn that they would soon become parents.

From left to right: Thea, Lily, Esmae.

Their joy was doubled when they received news that it was not just one baby but three at the same time.

Couple was expecting boys

With the information home, the pair started making plans to receive their bundles of joy. They did pregnancy scans to ascertain the gender of the angels they were waiting for.

The images indicated that they would be having triplet boys, which they checked multiple times to make sure and the results were unchanged.

That revelation that made them start the process of buying a house as well as coming up with the male names Theo, Luca and Jude,

On August 24, Caitlin's water broke and she was rushed to hospital for an emergency caesarean which brought the surprise that the babies were all girls.

"We had no idea until the moment they were born. We checked lots of times and every midwife said they were all boys," Jake said.

Caitlin could not believe

The new dad revealed that it took a bit of time to convince his wife that she had delivered triplet girls and not boys.

"I told Caitlin and she didn't even believe me. The doctors had to convince her I was telling the truth," the electrical engineer said.

With the new development, the parents had to come up with new names for the triplet girls; Thea, Lily and Esmae.

The parents disclosed that they were excited to have the babies in good health because that was their biggest concern.

"When I saw the babies for the first time, I just cried. I was so overcome with emotion - I can't explain it. When Jake told me they were all girls, I thought he was joking. I kept saying 'Stop, it's not funny!" Caitlin noted.

Identical triplets are rare

Research shows that there is a one in 200 million chance of having identical triplets born naturally.

Most of such are conceived medically through IVF, and the pregnancy for such are usually so high risk some doctors advise against them.

According to a mathematical rule doctors use called Hellin's law, about one in 90 births is twins, one in 8,100 births is triplets, and one in 729,000 births are quadruplets.

