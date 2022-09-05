A video showing Mark Zuckerberg and Khai "The Shadow" Wu training together in a gym stirred reactions

The Meta CEO used the short clip he shared to wish the athlete a wonderful outing at his UFC outing

Mark threw punches and kicked as both of them sparred for some seconds before rolling on the floor

A video has shown Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook (Meta) training with Khai "The Shadow" Wu as he sparred and threw punches.

In the clip shared on his Instagram, Mark who is worth over $57bn according to Forbes as at the time of writing this report, wished Khai a good fight as he debuts for UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Many people were amazed at how Mark Zuckerberg threw punches. Photo source: @zuck

Source: Instagram

He looked fit

The Facebook founder threw jabs and kicks at the experienced athlete as they both trained in a gym.

Many people who watched the video on Instagram had a lot to say inside his comment section.

Watch the video below:

The video has had over 9,000 comments. Legit.ng compiles some of the reactions below:

bernardofariabjj said:

"Amazing!!! Half guard, arm-bars, triangle! Super cool!"

funkmastermma said:

"This is really amazing to see! Idk, @ufc debut might be coming soon for you too!"

themelindadavenport said:

"I’m impressed. The head kicks looked good! We need to think of a fighter nickname for you. And a walkout song…"

joerogan said:

"This is great! I’m so happy to see this. Training looks solid too!"

adam.the.creator said:

"Can I unlock these skills in the metaverse?"

djfreestylesteve said:

"Totally wasn’t expecting this…. I got my money on Zuck against any other CEO… #RespectMark."

