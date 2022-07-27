A proud sibling has shared his younger brother's latest amazing academic achievement that impressed many Twitter users

The proud older brother shared his excitement about his younger half graduating with more than 10 distinctions on social media

Many netizens congratulated the smart young man for achieving his Master's degree with flying colours

A proud man showed his high-achieving younger brother some love after achieving numerous distinctions for his Master's degree.

The two brothers posed for a picture at the graduation ceremony, which gained attention on social media.

One excited older brother was ecstatic when his sibling graduated with more than 10 distinctions for his Master's degree. Image: Twitter/@AyTheEgo /FG Trade

Source: UGC

Netizens were in disbelief at the young brother's results. The smart young brother looked proud while standing next to his older brother.

Brother younger brother's 14 distinctions amazes netizens

Tshego Matlala, shared a picture celebrating the 14 distinctions that his younger brother got for his Master's degree. The story gets even better as it turns out that the younger brother is only following in his older siblings' footsteps as Tshego is an LLB graduate with 12 distinctions.

Netizens are always taken by graduates achieving their dreams. Many congratulated the young Master's degree holder. People also commented on how smart the younger brother must be and complimented the brothers' good looks.

@trei_bie commented:

"This one seems as if has been smart since birth. 14 distinctions hakusi kujuma, he probably didn't put effort."

@Smartontherocks commented:

"Congratulations to him! Side bar: your parents really said copy and paste. "

@ctm_my_initials commented:

"I want this for my little brother, shem "

@Bongeka_Ngxiya

"Congratulations to your brother wow"

Student with cerebral palsy graduates with 14 distinctions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a local student has astonished the internet with his accomplishments, after graduating from Nelson Mandela University with an incredible 14 distinctions.

Ross, who is wheelchair-bound, can't write or see very well, yet these challenges didn’t stop him from obtaining 14 distinctions out of the 19 subjects required to complete his qualification. Because of all his hard work, the incredible young man is finally a Public Relations Management graduate.

Despite his physical challenges, due to cerebral palsy, the young man says a positive attitude helped him get through life's many challenges. He hopes to complete an Advanced Diploma in Public Relations Management in the not-too-distant future.

