A pretty oyinbo mother of two has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of her two children

While sharing the video on Instagram, she revealed that although they were born 14 months apart, they look like twins

Social media users have gushed over the beautiful kids with some people noting that they also have same experience with their kids

A white woman has shared a video of her beautiful children who look so much like twins despite being born more that one year apart.

According to the mother identified as @thewalters_family on Instagram, the children were born 14 months apart.

However, they both have very obvious similarities in face and sound so much alike when they speak.

Mother shows off her children who look like twins Photo Credit: @thewaltersfamily

Source: Instagram

According to the mother, sometimes it is difficult to know who's speaking if they're not physically with you at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing photos to show their similarities in facial appearance, the mother said:

"❤️CTRL C + CTRL V❤️ We still keep finding more pics where they looks so much alike! I should do a vid with their voices too because they sound so much alike too! ."

Social media users gush over the adorable video

Greyson_land said:

"At this point how do you even tell who’s who?! ."

Mahogany stated:

"Okay they have always looked alike to me but that 4th picture I don’t know which is which ."

Seaton_walters reacted:

"I’m here waiting for baby number 3 to make triplets lol."

Chelseylynne72 commented:

"Or 10 months later in my case. ."

Ceniza817 noted:

"I have Irish twins and they look and act completely different!"

Lil_man_jas said:

"Be sure to keep names on the pictures so when they’re big they know who is who."

Navyroseblooming remarked:

"You could have just had them the same day! Lol."

Rebelliouspearl remarked:

"They look so god dmn like the same person. I would say to them "you want icecream cone?" Both of them say yes."

Nigerian woman engages her baby twins in serious talk, says she will sue them in viral video, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Motherhood could be very challenging work, mothers should be paid. A Nigerian mum tired of how her kids follow her everywhere in the house has stirred reactions online.

In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv, the mother spoke to the twins in a matter-of-fact manner. She asked them why they keep following her everywhere.

The babies stayed on the floor, wondering why their mother was suddenly serious. The mother said that they kept invading her privacy.

Source: Legit.ng