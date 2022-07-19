A female fan of Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known has shared a lovely video of the cute moment she met the singer

The excited fan had spotted Simi at an event organised by a telecommunication company and challenged herself to meet her

Upon getting in close proximity with the Woman crooner, the lady requested to hug her and got a welcoming response

A Nigerian lady, Alli Boluwaduro, was starstruck as she met and interacted with one of her favourite singers Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known as Simi at an event.

Alli took to her TikTok handle to share the beautiful moment and stirred reactions.

The lady was overjoyed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sunmidgreat

Source: UGC

In the clip, the lady spotted the singer and made moves to interact with her despite that Simi was occupied.

According to the lady, her heart beat so fast as she really loves Simi.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She seized the opportunity to request a hug from Simi when she passed right by her.

A limping Simi consented and gave the starstruck fan a hug, which sent her into an emotional frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ella693 said:

"I do meet celebrities but I’m too shy to move closer and the thought of what if they don’t want to greet me do chase me away."

@official-juliet said:

"Awwww her reaction tho.

"Tears comot for my eyes immediately she touched you,I thought she was going to ignore you."

Nana Adedotun said:

"Simi is very nice and humble the first day I met her she hugged me o. I was so shy. I went with my friend who knows her very well."

miraclesunday36 said:

"Congratulations baby girl i love you for being humble very soon the world will announce you for good."

Omalicha said:

"Omo I have pride ooo, I won’t have gone to avoid embarrassment from these bouncers Aswear."

Chisom said:

"The day Wizkid hugged me, I felt my soul leaving my body, Na small thing remain my soul for comot finish."

Oyinbo man gushes as he meets Fireboy DML

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had done a duet of the song Peru as he met Fireboy DML.

@birovr wrote that he met the singer at the backstage of the Wireless Festival - a festival of rap and urban music festival that takes place every year in London. He wrote:

"Such a pleasure to meet @fireboydml backstage @wirelessfestival and make this short duet together. So much fun and totally unexpected!!! I will definitely see you next time you are in London."

Source: Legit.ng