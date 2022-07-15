A video from a service being held in a flooded church has surfaced on social media and got many talking

In the clip, the priest went on with his officiating with his legs deep in the water while the members followed through from boats turned seats

A woman who is believed to be a church official could be seen standing close to where the priest was with her lower body parts soaked in the water

Emerging footage showing a church service which held inside a flooded worship centre has generated mixed reactions on the net.

A TikToker with the handle @claude3933 shared the clip with the caption, 'what is your excuse.'

The church faithfuls held their service in a flooded worship centre. Photo Credit: TikTok/@claude3933

Source: UGC

Dressed in a priestly robe, the officiating priest carried on with service proceeding like the church wasn't water-logged.

On his right-hand side, a lady who is believed to be an official of the church is seen on her feet in the flooded worship centre.

Devout members were also observed seated on boats in the opposing direction of the priest - everyone defying the flood.

Legit.ng could not ascertain the location and time it happened as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

Hilton Swaby580 said:

"It doesn't matter where you are,are where you stand give god the hiest praised."

said:

"Use money and elevate the place. If not me I'll sit at home unless there are no other churches in that area."

user1677792849951 said:

"This has melted my heart and further inspired me to the words of the most high.

"What is most important than finding time for God?

"God bless you all."

endurance989 said:

"Worshipping God isn't limited only in that building we call church/chapel. This could be riskier than we imagine. Let's be reasonable."

Chicago4191 said:

"There is nothing wrong doing what you love to do,and all they are telling you is that the water can not stop them from worshiping their maker."

