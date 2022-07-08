A Nigerian man, Ibitoye Olajide Michael, has gone viral after building a car from scratch and branding it with Obi Cubana's Odogwu stickers

Olajide revealed that he decided to use Obi Cubana's Odogwu stickers because the billionaire has been a source of inspiration to him.

Speaking on how he learnt to build a car, the young man said he loves machines a lot and promised himself that he would be the one to make his first car

A talented Nigerian man identified as Ibitoye Olajide Michael has described billionaire Obi Cubana as his mentor.

The young man who built a car from scratch and branded it with Obi Cubana's 'Odogwu bitters' stickers, said he has so much love for the wealthy businessman.

According to Ibitoye, Obi Cubana has shown so much love to people and he sees him as his motivation to strive harder and do the impossible.

Man builds car from scratch Photo Credit: @Ibitoye Olajide

Source: Instagram

He went on to reiterate his love for machines and how he took a decision that the first car he will ever use will be made by him.

When Legit.ng contacted him to find out more about him and his newly created sports car, he said:

"My name is Ibitoye Olajide Michael, am from Orin Ekiti in Ekiti State, Ido Osi Local government but i was born and raised in Ibadan, Oyo State.

I went to Sacred Heart Nursery and Primary School, Ring Road Ibadan for my primary school leaving certificate. I attended Polytechnic High School, Ijokodo Ibadan for my SSCE. I wanted to study Mechanical engineering when i was seeking admission into Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye but i was denied two and that was what makes me study plant Science."

Abitoye vowed to build his first car himself

He said:

"I started the car when i was in my final year level. I love machines alot and that was what makes me decide that the first car am going to use will be made by me.

I chose to use the odogwu sticker on my self-built car as a result of my love for the brand. Obi cubana has been a motivation for me as over the years I have been encouraged by his entrepreneural prowess and his ability to reach out to the rich, middle class and the poor alike. Branding my car with the odogwu sticker is a sign of respect for my mentor as I aspire to become break grounds too in my sojourn as an entrepreneur and an inventor."

