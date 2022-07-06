A Nigerian lady, Blessing, has shared videos flaunting her father's friend who later became her lover

While sharing the videos, Blessing reiterated her love for him while stating clearly that love is greater than money or juju

Some social media users have however dragged her on TikTok with most of them insisting that he is too old for her

A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Blessing has been trolled by online over her relationship with an older man.

Blessing posted videos with her lover via her official TikTok account and it generated many views and comments from people.

The beautiful lady while sharing the videos, revealed that she knew him through her father. They became friends and subsequently turned lovers.

According to the lady, she's madly in love with him and cared less about what people say about their relationship.

Another video showed her dancing and rolling her waists while he vibed along with her.

Reacting to the video, @benilag19 said:

"na this man they make your video no dey go viral. there are some certain things u need to hide."

@chocomilo535 commented:

"ona don dey oppress us with love for this app o ."

@divagoddess93 wrote:

"some girls sha na everything dem dey carry come internet i believe too say na juju oh ."

@amiraturay0 stated:

"make e nor be say na juju e use pa u oooo how u da feel way e da pam u na bed ."

@edetbenedicta added:

"If I slp u Ehn….ur mind go dey Abi u wan collect nii……. which kind of love is this I guess it might be old fashioned love."

Pretty young lady flaunts her very old lover online, their photos get massive reactions from people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a social media user, Shiluvankuna, has uploaded stunning photos proudly showing off grey-haired lover.

Despite being old enough to be her grandfather, the young lady indicated that ''age is just a number at the end, love always wins''.

Many people have shared their mixed views underneath her post on social media. Despite the age gap, she did not shy away from expressing her love for him, as she posted the photos with an intriguing caption.

