For up-to-the-minute updates on trending stories and news, Twitter remains the social media platform that keeps you informed. This week on #TwitterNaija is a recap of the latest in music, movies, sports, and entertainment you might have missed on Twitter.

Tems and Fireboy rock at the BET Awards 2022

At the 2022 BET Awards, Tems, Fireboy and Pheelz were the centre of the show for Nigerians

and this got users on #TwitterNaija super excited. Pheelz's performance at the pre-show stage and Fireboy's electrifying performance of “Playboy” and “Peru” were remarkable. Tems winning Best International Act and Wizkid’s Essence winning Best Collaboration also got everyone excited. Tweeps continue to applaud the musical acts for their excellence and outstanding performance. Catch up with trending conversations here.

Fireboy continues international domination with Wembley debut

Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Fireboy broke down in tears moments after he performed his hit song “Peru” with Ed Sheeran at the Wembley Stadium, London. Well, it is not easy to perform at BET and Wembley in a week. The artiste became emotional after achieving the feat. His fans on TwitterNaija were very proud of him; follow the thread here.

Fans react to Glamour Girls remake

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The highly anticipated remake of Glamour Girls on Netflix Naija has garnered series of reactions on #TwitterNaija. The movie, which is a remake of the 1994 Nollywood blockbuster, seemingly failed to live up to the hype according to users on #TwitterNaija. The movie received a love-hate reaction on Twitter Naija. Check out the conversations here.

JJCSkillz announces his marriage split with Funke Akindele

Popular Movie Director and rapper JJCSkillz recently took to his social media page to announce his breakup with the award winning actress Funke Akindele. While the announcement didn’t come as a shock to some users on #TwitterNaija, others were saddened by the breakup of the celebrity couple. “Online in-laws” on TwitterNaija shared their two cents on possible causes of their break-up. Check out the reactions here.

Media Influencer Pamilerin announces Engagement

Congratulations are in order for renowned Twitter influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke as he proposed to his girlfriend, Motunrayo in a delightful way. The influencer who narrated the beautiful proposal on Twitter spurred exciting conversations from users on #TwitterNaija.

@Twitter remains your official source for what’s happening!

Source: Legit.ng