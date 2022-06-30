The style of resignation adopted by an unnamed staff is currently generating mixed reactions on social media

In a video, the staff left written notes for his boss in strategic locations in the office, declaring that he is quitting

Some social media users who have seen the video declared that the manner with which the staff resigned shows he is aggrieved

Social media users are reacting to the style of resignation adopted by a fellow who called it quits from where he works.

A video that has gone viral shows how the man arranged cryptic notes in strategic positions for his boss in the office.

The staff used cryptic notes to resign. Photo credit: @krakshq.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the handwritten notes directed the boss from one point in the office to the other, telling him where to find the next note.

The last note ended the video shared on Intagram by @krakshq by telling the boss that he is calling it quits. He added that he hates the place.

Many social media users have called the man a Gen Z staff due to the manner he resigned.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ewaoluwao said:

"Na GenZ resign."

@royalinfinity.palmer said:

"Na wah o! The boss must deserve am."

@___femma said:

"Blood will spill."

@i.b.u.k.u.n.o.l.u.w.a.5 said:

"Ah! You dey stress your boss."

@sexpleasurez_ said:

"D@mn, this is just a kinky way to resign."

@midella.cakes said:

"Omokomo! The boss don show am shege!"

@yourboimoyo said:

"Why you come stress your boss."

@oluwafemi_15 said:

"Omo, like he go, get time check every where."

Source: Legit.ng