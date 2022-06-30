An elderly man from Zambia is nursing both an illness that left him paralysed in 2021 and a heartbreak after his wife left him

The man identified as Rabison Mawere said when the illness left him inactive, his wife abandoned him and got married to their next-door neighbour

The 51-year-old man, who now has nobody to look after him or help him around, has called on well-wishers to come to his rescue

Residents of a village in Zambia have been left in shock after a woman married her next-door neighbour when her husband of many years fell sick and became paralysed.

In October 2021, the man named Rabison Mawere said he was diagnosed with a health condition that made him inactive in many ways..

Rabison Mawere, who is paralysed, has been left alone after his wife left him for another man. Photo: ABN TV.

Mawere is still shocked over his wife's action

Speaking to Zambia's ABN TV, Mawere said he was shocked and devastated after his condition got worse and his long-time lover mercilessly left him for their next-door neighbour.

According to him, life has become challenging since he became sick, and there are days he goes to bed without eating anything.

The 51-year-old man also lamented about having been discharged from the hospital despite still being sick.

According to Mawere's friend William, his friend has suffered for a long time and his wife abandoning him added salt to the injury.

The 51-year-old is calling on well-wishers to help him with medical bills, food hampers and bedding.

