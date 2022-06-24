Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu , has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate his wife, Awele as she became a year older

, Elumelu eulogised his beautiful wife's sterling qualities, saying she is worth more than any precious stone

LinkedIn users quickly joined in their high numbers to wish Awele a happy birthday and many more years

Acclaimed businessman, Tony Elumelu, has taken to social media to eulogise his wife, Awele as she adds another year.

Awele Vivian Elumelu became a year older on the 23rd of June, 2022, and her husband took time out to mark it online.

Awele Elumelu was a year older on the 23rd of June. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Tony Elumelu.



Awele, the woman cherished by Tony Elumelu

Awele who is the chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited has been married to the billionaire since 1993.

Celebrating his wife, Elemelu wrote:

"Happy birthday to my lovely wife; a woman of noble character, who is worth more than any precious stone. I celebrate you, Awele."

LinkedIn users join the party

Rapheal Olawale said:

"The Woman behind UBA Success, I celebrate you Ma."

Efe Ifezuo commented:

"Happy birthday ma'am. You look absolutely gorgeous and fit!"

Amuwo Wole said:

"A woman whose husband's mind is at rest is the woman behind a successful man."

Chibuzor paschal commented:

"I wish her long life and prosperity."

