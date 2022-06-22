Uche Pedro, the founder of BellaNaija has graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School and Ash Centre for Democratic Governance

Her friend, Abisoye who also graduated on the same day from the Harvard, shared the good news and a photo of their passing out

Nigerians on LinkedIn have taken to the comment section of the post to pour them several congratulatory messages

Congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for Uche Pedro founder of BellaNaija and her friend, Abisoye as they graduate together from Harvard University.

Pedro graduated from Harvard Kennedy School and Ash Centre for Democratic Governance.

Uche Pedro seen with her friend, Abisoye on graduation day. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Abisoye A.

Good news shared on LinkedIn

The good news of their graduation was shared on LinkedIn by Abisoye who narrated how she came to be enrolled in the same school with her friend.

She wrote:

"In 2019, my friend Uche Pedro and I were catching up in her house and she told me she had enrolled at Harvard Kennedy School #HKS I was super excited to learn that my very own dear friend was admitted to such a prestigious school.

"In fact I was comfortable living vicariously through Uche's Harvard experience and just like my brother, she nudged me to apply to the same school.

"Well, a few weeks after our catch-up, Uche followed up with an email about this degree program and I thought, “perhaps I should consider applying”

"Fast Forward to this year. Uche graduated in the year 2020 MC/MPA and I graduated in the year 2021 MC/MPA, here’s a picture of us officially graduating on the same day (May 29, 2022) - due to the pandemic."

Numerous congratulatory messages poured in for the veteran blogger and her friend as soon as the photos hit LinkedIn.

