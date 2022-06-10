A young boy recently went back home with a whooping N5,000 cash after a very short performance on the road

The lucky boy, Nathaniel, was approached by a random man who offered to give him N5,000 if only he can make him laugh

Nathaniel agreed and immediately began to dance to no music which forced the man to laugh out loud and give him the N5,000

Young boy makes man laugh for N5,000 Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

With no music playing in the background, Nathaniel began to show off legwork skills and the man couldn't hold back his laughter.

In the video shared by @mufasatundednut on Instagram, the giver was spotted laughing out loud before asking Nathaniel why he chose to dance with no music.

Nathaniel won the money and he didn't fail to show his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the giver.

People react to Nathaniel's short comedy show

Abas Aken said:

"This boy na clown ooo. Which kind performance be this? "

Dr Wash comedian stated:

"Omo I don increase volume tire until I notice say no music dey play but Baba dey dance. 5k na your mate?"

Scott Kumani noted:

"It's his seriousness for me. He's not even playing."

Chizzimillie wrote:

"Dunno why but I really became happy after watching this. The boy can dance."

Source: Legit.ng