A heartwarming video making rounds online has captured the moment a total stranger surprised an elderly man at a mall

The kind man walked up to him and offered to pay for all his groceries; a gesture which moved him to tears immediately

The old man said he has been finding it very difficult to pay his rent, buy groceries and he never expected such a huge surprise from a stranger

An elderly man could not control his emotions after a total stranger walked up to him at a mall and paid for all his groceries.

In the emotional video shared on Instagram by @bondgives, the man was standing at the counter of a mall when a stranger approached him.

The stranger offered to pay for his groceries and he couldn't believe that it is real. He asked if it was fake money and told the cashier to confirm.

Man in tears as total stranger pays for his groceries Photo Credit: @bondgives

Source: Instagram

The elderly man has been struggling to pay rent

The cashier checked the money and told him it is real. He immediately broke down in tears and narrated what he has been passing through.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said it has been difficult for him to pay rent and even get groceries for his family. He expressed his gratitude and requested for a hug.

People react:

Nancy Nen20 remarked:

"What a smart gesture! This is really applaudable. I love videos that inspire people to help others. Bravo man. You're the best."

Sonofheartz said:

"This is really so cute. I cannot imagine the happiness in this man's heart over this little gesture."

Anita Samuel noted:

"I have been really keen on developing myself and learning to be kind to people. Videos like these make my day and make me want to do more. Thank you MD for sharing this."

Charity Benson said:

"Life isn’t always about receiving but paying it forward when u have the ability. Love this post."

Kind man gives money to total stranger, gets instant reward

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man has been applauded massively on social media after he offered to help a total stranger with $10 (N3,880).

In a video shared on Instagram by @mdmotivator, a stranger had approached the man requesting for $1 (N400) to take care of his baby.

The stranger claimed he forgot his wallet at home and has been restless since then because his baby keeps crying.

Source: Legit.ng