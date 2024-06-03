A beautiful Nigerian bride stunned wedding guests when she took over the dance floor and showed off her epic dance moves

In a trending video, the excited bride was spotted dancing with so much energy and passion as wedding guests watched her in awe

Social media users showered accolades on her for doing away with shyness on her wedding day and dancing so passionately

A heartwarming video of a beautiful Nigerian bride dancing on her wedding day has stirred massive reactions online.

In the video, the beautiful bride was spotted showing off her dance skills in the presence of her wedding guests.

Beautiful bride scatters dancefloor Photo Credit: Nollywoodcitadel/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Bride's dance skill captivates many

The breathtaking clip shared by @nollywoodcitadel showed the bride shaking her body with so much energy to the delight of everyone at the wedding.

At a point in the video, the bride who was holding a small fan handed it over to her bridesmaid so she can dance better.

She danced alongside her wedding MC (master of ceremonies) who came over to join her on the dance floor.

Reactions as bride dances crazily at wedding

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Karima Ola said:

"She don turn wedding to disco hall. The fan no gree her dance well."

Junior Japhet said:

"Omo breakfast don show this woman pepper. See as she dey dance with too much passion."

Joke Rita added:

"Awww this is beautiful to watch. She is such a vibe."

Lucky Jonas wrote:

"She no send anybody papa. My sister dance joor. God has wiped away all your sorrows."

George Omalicha noted:

"Hahahaha. It's the handing over of fan for me. This woman go dey very funny o."

Watch the video below:

