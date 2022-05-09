Eighteen-year-old Toyin Ganiyu is a generator engineer who has plans of becoming the best and youngest mechanical engineer in the world

Ganiyu's father sadly lost his life due to overthinking, and her mother abandoned her and her siblings to suffer

Despite living in an orphanage, Ganiyu has promised to make it in life and build a company in her father's name

The family is usually regarded as the only circle that shields an individual from pain, suffering and agony.

Sadly, that is not the case for 18-year-old female roadside mechanic, Toyin Ganiyu, who currently lives in an orphanage home after her mother and relatives abandoned her.

Speaking with LegitTV, Ganiyu recounted her journey through life, and how she ended up as a generator repairer.

Her father prior to his death, was doing same job and she learnt the skill from him before he passed on.

"My dad was a mechanic before he died and since my childhood, I've been with him, working with him and that's the reason why I have passion for doing the work.

My daddy was sick. He was overthinking and he's asthmatic. That's what caused his death", Ganiyu told LegitTV.

How I feel about being a generator repairer

The young lady revealed it was very difficult choosing this path but she had no choice because she promised her late father that she would never leave his job.

"I made a promise to my dad that I will never stop his work and I will build a company in his name", she said.

What I would do if my mother comes back for me

Ganiyu is ready to forgive accept her mother back if she ever comes back to apologize.

"First of all, I will forgive her. I have already done that. If she comes today and says my daughter I am back, I will accept her. Everybody is bound to make mistake."

My plans for the future

The aspiring young lady hopes to further her education and become the best and youngest mechanical engineer in the world.

