A cool video has shown the wonderful moment a woman in a yellow wrapper stepped onto the dance floor and moved her body to a hit song

She danced to Holy Father by Mayokun and Victony and her nice steps sort of tickled the audience into a kind of frenzy

The sweet video of her nice youthful dance moves has wowed many people on the internet even as it has garnered thousands of likes online

An elderly woman in a yellow wrapper defied her age and showed the audience how dance is done in a video that has gone viral online.

The woman attended a party and grabbed a chance to show off her dancing skills when people least expected it.

One other woman joined her on stage as they gave each other high five. Photo credit: @gha_surprises

Dances to Holy Father by Mayokun and Victony

The song she chose for her stunning show of skills and class is the hit track by Mayokun and Victony which is titled "Holy Father".

She started on a wonderful note, vibing like a young person and shouting the song in the process.

What showed that the woman is good was her absolutely confident attitude on the dance floor. There was no shred of shyness or nervousness in her spirit.

She just stepped onto the floor confidently and was later joined by another woman who was also in a yellow wrapper.

Online users who wanted to watch more would obviously be disappointed because the video clip is short.

Watch the video below:

