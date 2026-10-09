A woman crashed singer Yaled's Kukyala ceremony in Uganda, insisting he had promised to make her his wife

The uninvited guest was reportedly shocked to find Yaled formally seated as fiancé to another woman named Grace

A video shared by blogger Matt Tee on October 7, 2026, captured the chaos that unfolded at the floral-decorated indoor ceremony

A traditional Kukyala ceremony in Uganda turned chaotic after an uninvited woman stormed the event, claiming the groom had promised to marry her.

The occasion was meant to be a joyful milestone for singer Yaled and his fiancée Grace.

Ugandan singer Yaled faces unexpected drama at his Kukyala ceremony as another woman claims he promised to marry her. Photo: yaled

Source: Facebook

A Kukyala ceremony holds deep cultural significance in Uganda, marking the moment a man's family formally visits a woman's family to declare marriage intentions.

Instead, the gathering was thrown into disarray when an unidentified woman arrived and confronted those present with a startling claim.

According to accounts of the incident, the woman had no prior knowledge that singer Yaled was engaged.

Finding him seated as another woman's committed fiancé, being formally introduced to Grace's family, left her visibly shaken.

She insisted that Yaled had given her a personal promise of marriage, a claim that instantly shifted the atmosphere from festive to deeply uncomfortable.

Singer's introduction ceremony plunged into uncertainty

Blogger Matt Tee shared a video of the event on his Facebook page on October 7, 2026.

The footage showed an indoor venue decorated with floral arrangements bearing the names of the couple, the mood among guests shifting from warm celebration to tense, hushed exchanges as the confrontation unfolded.

Matt Tee captioned the video:

"Singer Yaled and his fiancée Grace's Kukyala ceremony has been thrown into chaos after a yet-to-be-identified woman showed up claiming Yaled had promised to marry her. She was reportedly shocked to find him seated as another woman's fiancé being introduced."

The identity of the woman who arrived with her claims remains unknown, and it is unclear how the ceremony concluded after the confrontation.

Watch the moment the confrontation unfolded at singer Yaled's introduction ceremony in the Facebook video below:

Fans react to the Kukyala introduction ceremony drama

The incident drew strong reactions online. Here is what some commenters had to say:

Jeff Mugabi Sr. wrote:

"Now I understand why security cost should be included in the wedding budget"

Kamusiime Amy Frank commented:

"Haha, now he told her he ain't going to marry her? Why can't he be patient with this one? 😂"

Lisa Sylvia Ateenyi said:

"Ooh dear, Does she want him back or she wants to be settled??? Because honestly, how can I still want such a man? How???"

Ngaine Tumwine III wrote:

"Not difficult to see why this man has decided to move on. At some point, even a brave man has to realize that peace and quiet are also basic human rights!"

Ann Anna reacted:

"She wants him to marry her by force?"

Singer Yaled and fiancée Grace’s traditional introduction ceremony descends into chaos following an unexpected confrontation. Photo: yaled

Source: Facebook

Actress Irewole Olaniyan accused of dating a woman’s husband for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman identified as Mary Edris accused Nollywood actress Irewole Olaniyan of having an alleged three-year affair with her husband.

Mary claimed the man funded the actress’s movie productions, sponsored trips and bought her expensive bags, while alleging that they travelled to South Africa together in September 2024.

She also claimed the relationship continued despite the actress allegedly saying it had ended, sharing screenshots purportedly showing their exchanges as she accused Irewole of damaging her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng