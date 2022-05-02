A young Nigerian man has in a video shown that his tubers of yam are already growing due to the ASUU strike

The tubers which were placed close to the window grew towards the direction of light coming into the deserted hotel room

Many Nigerians who reacted to the clip said had different funny things as they spoke about how the strike is bad for many

A young student affected by the ongoing ASUU strike has in a video shared by @instablog9ja revealed the loss the strike has caused.

In a short clip, the man walked into his hostel room and saw that the tubers of yam he left behind have started growing.

The man was surprised to see his tubers of yam growing. Photo source: @instablog9ja

He called on ASUU angrily

The stem germinated towards the window in the room. Looking at what the situation has done to his food items, he said:

"ASUU, resume now!"

Watch his video below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 7,000 likes with more than 600 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

_ososee said:

"This guy rich ooo for this Nigeria see yams wen you leave go house to thief this yam just Dey enter my eyes."

oluadebamowo said:

"Na to organize small traditional wedding o, since the yam don dey grow."

oursneakersstore said:

"The yam is moving towards the direction of light!!! This is a true example of you cannot stop me eh!! U can never stop me eh!!"

officialbobbyfredrick__ said

"The yam don dey chase their dreams oooo."

masaidthis wondered:

"How did we even survive Nigerian Public Universities?"

Man revealed he worked on his ASUU

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Twitter name Olayinka went online to reveal how the present strike has been a blessing in disguise.

While many students are lamenting how the strike is affecting them, the young man said the strike action has given him more time to work on his craft.

A designer, Olayinka shared photos of shoes he recently worked on. Black and smooth, the footwears look so classy.

