A Nigerian man, Akanbi Olamilekan Atanda, has got many talking after showcasing the wads of cash he found after breaking his piggy bank

Olamilekan said widespread reports of money going missing in piggy banks forced him to break his early

According to him, he began saving in the wooden box from January 15 and got N240k after counting the wads of cash he took out of it

Social media users have expressed surprise at the huge wads of cash a man took out of his piggy bank in just 97 days of saving.

This came as a Nigerian man identified as Akanbi Olamilekan Atanda shared on Facebook group Rant HQ Extention that he realised N240k after breaking his piggy bank.

He opened his as a result of fear. Photo Credit: Akanbi Olamilekan Atanda

Source: Facebook

Olamilekan who stated that he began putting money in the wooden box from January 15 revealed that he was forced to open it over concerns about his money going missing.

Flaunting the well-arranged notes, he stated that there is nothing taking people's money away from piggy banks where it was kept.

He added that he didn't buy an already made piggy bank but got a furniture shop apprentice to make one for him.

His post read in part:

"Due to dismissal of money from piggy bank I'm seeing going rampad online i decided to break mine today..I started saving inside it as at January 15th 2022 and determined to break it December but my mind is doing me somehow that's y i break it tonight.. i met total sum of #240,000 ...

"I don't think anything spiritual is removing money jawe..

"Note: i don't buy already made i went to furniture shop and ask an apprentice to made me 1 .. ..."

Netizens react

Amaka Blessings said:

"Me that saved and opened it earlier last month b4 I die of hunger in the name of savings. I kukuma brk everything use small one wey I save hold bodi small. E no easy to make money abeg."

Blessing Otunu said:

"Congratulations dear. I believe you. I know how much one can save in a month if he/she wants to and it all depends on what he/she does for a living. 240,000 is a good savings my dear. Congratulations. I believe you."

Favour Lawrence said:

"Bought mine from the market ooo, 18th January 2021, it's still there. I'm not breaking it yet. Have no need for it now, make I just de add de go. If I finally break it next year hopefully and I no see anything, I no go die. Na cry I go cry, wipe face.

"We move regardless."

Osazee Desmond Omorodion said:

"Guy you were able to save this amount because you nor get any responsibility and you nor de wan eat good food self. I beg nor come de tension people online."

Source: Legit.ng