A physically challenged man, Olajide Mayowa Kehinde, has gushed over his supportive mum on the occasion of her birthday

Mayowa described her as his GOAT and world best as he penned a heartfelt write-up to celebrate her

While wishing her long life, he stated that presenting his mum with a private jet as a gift wouldn't be enough to appreciate her

Olajide Mayowa Kehinde, a physically challenged man, has thrown his mum a lovely party with friends as he marked her birthday in style.

The Nigerian man took to social media platform Facebook to share photos and a video from the occasion while also showering encomiums on his supportive mother.

Mayowa celebrated her birthday with a lovely party. Photo Credit: Olajide Mayowa Kehinde

Source: Facebook

Mayowa said she is his GOAT

Mayowa was full of praises for his mum for standing by him through thick and thin as well as serving as his strong support system in the face of his physical disability.

The grateful son wrote that the abilities and strength people see him showcase today are all thanks to his mum who never gave up on his dream.

He tagged her his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and world best.

His post read in part:

"My world best, my G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time)

"My dear mother, If today I present to you a private jet as gift, you deserve much more. I can't just imagine a life without you mum. You so much believe in me, which make me have no choice than to believe in myself too. You opened my eyes to my abilities. You're always proud of me and my wish is to make you proud too.

"If today you are seeing me as a strong man, if today you're seeing me as man that sees beyond his disabilities, if today you're seeing me as hardworking man and a man that don't give up on his dream, the secret behind it is my mum. She trained me well."

In a video from the birthday party, his mum was moved to tears as a saxophonist sang her a celebratory song just as people flock around her singing along with the player.

Mayowa also presented her with a portrait and cake.

See his post below:

Nigerians celebrate his mum

Moyosore Akinleye said:

"Happy , happy birthday to her. The Almighty God will bless her with more glorious years. It will be well with you too, iJmn. Congratulations to Mummy and Son."

Solanke Opeyemi said:

"I pray mama live long in gud health evalastn joy and more happiness to celebrate and reap d labour of her fruit wish her long life dan d ( olumo rock ) hbd to her."

Ayobami Abe Scigab said:

"Waoooooo. God bless you brother. Thanks for making mama cry for joy. May you reap more of it."

Oluwapelumi Esther Odunayo said:

"Happiest birthday to your mom. May she eat the Good fruit of her labor."

Source: Legit.ng