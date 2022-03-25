Three Nigerian students have expressed dismay at how the current university lecturers' strike has disrupted their lives

One of the students, Nwachukwu Goodness Chidinma, said she has been using her time to apply for scholarships abroad and get online jobs

A UI student, Ayomide Babalola Elizabeth, revealed that though she does not have a Plan B, she has been working on her music career

In a BBC interview, Nigerian students have lamented about the crisis caused by the incessant Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, and how it has caused them untoward hardship.

Two young students who spoke to the BBC said that it has affected them and their time is being wasted. It should be noted that lecturers went on strike because of unpaid allowances.

The students said their lives have been disrupted. Photo source: @bbcafrica

Source: Instagram

We paid for hostels

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI), Ayomide Babalola Elizabeth, said that a course she should be studying for four years may take her five to six years because of perpetual strike actions.

Ganikanwa Chukwunonso Davis, studying at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), stated that they have paid for hostels they are not staying because of the strike action.

Five years and still in 300 level

Another undergraduate, Nwachukwu Goodness Chidinma of FUTO, added that she should have been done with university education, but despite being in school for five years, she is still in 300 level.

According to Elizabeth, she is using the forced holiday to perform as a gospel artiste. Chidinma on the other hand is working as a freelancer online.

Plan B

Chukwunonso has resorted to learning how to make clothes. All of them except Chidinma said they do not have a plan B.

The online freelancer said she has been applying for scholarships and will be glad to leave the country.

Watch the video below:

NANS met with ASUU

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), met via a zoom meeting on Monday, March 15, 2022.

The meeting attended by zonal coordinators and other students across the country ended after a firm resolution was adopted by the union leader on how to counter government and ASUU in order to end the ongoing strike.

NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon said the union, after painstaking deliberation, resolved to contact former NANS leaders who are currently in government as their final move before they return to the streets again in protest.

