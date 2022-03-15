A Nigerian born UFC champion, Israel Adesanya, vibed with three other men, showing what a great dancer he is

In a video that has received much admiration from his Instagram followers, Adesanya tried to match the other dancers

People said they are amazed at how he tried in the choreography even though he is not a dancer by profession

A Nigerian UFC champion, Israel Adesanya, has shown that he is good in many things aside from winning in the fighting ring.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram page, the athlete with three other skilled dancers showed off his moves.

Israel Adesanya was praised for his moves online. Photo source: @stylebender

Source: Instagram

Amazing moves by Israel Adesanya

With a choreography that looks perfect, the men all synced their moves to Cali Love song as they made both leg and hand moves.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

theadamdperkins said:

"Met you while working security at Harriets here in Hollywood and you were so cool. Much respect brother."

get.fkdddd said:

"Imagine getting knocked out by izzy. You wake up and see this. Haha hope your doing well bro."

wheresthefiji

"Would’ve been a lot less cringe if it was just you."

gamebr3dmarv47

"Who would’ve thought the guy in the pink shirt is the greatest middleweight on planet earth?"

lexx_the_wolf said:

"You got moooves broo."

alex6_music said:

"Omo I too love this guy, he can crack bones and still give some track moves, Omo nija to the world."

Adesanya defeated opponent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's mixed martial artist Adesanya returned to winning ways following his victory over Marvin Vettori to retain his UFC 263 title at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

The 31-year-old maintained his dominance in the middleweight division after winning the fight via unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 50-45 at the end of the fight.

That is the second time Adesanya will be beating the Italian fighter, having initially conquered him during their first meeting in April 2018 - but that was through a split decision.

