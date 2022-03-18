Questions are pouring for a group of aso-ebi girls seen in a video performing a stunning wedding dance in an energetic manner

The video captured the girls doing gregarious dance moves, setting the whole wedding on fire and making guests happy

The strong vibe and energy displayed on stage got many talking on social media with others wondering if some bottles were broken

A group of aso-ebi girls took to the dance floor at a wedding and they instantly lit the place up with positive energy.

Their dance style was so strong that people began to ask if they were high on something strong.

People are asking if the girls are high on something. Photo credit: @gossiptv and @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Wild but entertaining dance

In their dance book, there were no rules. It was simply a kind of freestyle or dance as you like. As the DJ rolled the wheels, the girls responded with wild leg moves that many say they have never seen.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As they danced, shouts and cheers rented the air, indicating that other guests are enjoying the vibes the girls were dishing. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Reactions have trailed the girls' dance video. Here are a few of them:

@ichie_agu1 commented:

"If you check well now she took only one bottle of star radler or Smirnoff."

@electrobreakers reacted:

"Caterer don mix something for inside their egusi."

@iamyungruff

"If my babe dance like this, na the end of that relationship."

@iam_gaga4 commented:

"At this point, the groom is having a second thought seeing the bride’s gang."

@__helen_of_troy commented:

"If anybody dance for my wedding like this you and your squad I go bounce una."

@dinmahh_ said:

"If you dance like this at my wedding ehnn.. whether you’re my friend or not I’ll just ask security to jeljely carry you out.. not drag you oo.. they’ll carry you. Mtcheew."

@wisdomcounsellin reacted:

"In portable s voice "are they are high or something?"

Plus-size man takes over wedding dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a plus-size man took to the dance floor at a wedding and everyone had to give him space.

The man did a very nice fast focus dance, including amazing leg work that got many clapping for him.

He was just the only one on stage because he outdanced everyone, and they just have to stay back and enjoy his cool moves.

Source: Legit.ng