Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a little boy consuming a drink that is considered for adults only

The little boy with a big '30 billion gang' chain on his neck is spotted drinking a Star Radler while dancing along with two women

Social media users slammed the women for doing nothing to stop the boy from consuming the drink, others wondered what the kid was doing in such an event

A video of a little boy comfortably partying like an adult has sparked debate on social media.

An APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, who shared the video on Facebook frowned at the boy's conduct in the video, stressing that bad parenting will yield nothing but disaster.

He consumed the drink confidently Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

The boy's conduct

In the disturbing clip, the boy had a big golden '30 billion gang' chain on and a Star Radler in one hand as he vibed to the song playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He then takes sips of the Star Radler as he dances with a woman behind him. They are joined by another woman, with none of them finding his action wrong.

The boy observedly took the drink and behaved like an adult in the manner he danced with the big bottle at hand.

Watch the video below:

Outrage trailed the video

Ibs Shaggy said:

"Just look at Chain on the boy neck, "Billion Gang" .... Your guess is as good as mine the kind of Parents that gave birth to this boy."

Adeolu Ajobiewe wrote:

"In some countries, the government will take this child away from the mother. She is raising a problem for the society in future."

Abiodun Mabayomije Adenuga opined:

"Assuming Nigeria has a valid government in place, anyone at whose instance this boy is drinking liquor would have known what her fate is likely to be but it is Nigeria, therefore everyone is free to operate as if there are no consequences for wrongdoings."

Blaise Ezeokeke remarked:

"One of my worries about single parenthood.

"No sane man would allow his wife dress this irresponsibly or his child with that ridiculous neck chain."

Little boy picks money sprayed on him at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy was spotted picking money sprayed on him at an event after giving an impressive speech.

In the video shared on Instagram by KraksTV, the smart boy acted so fast that there was no time at all for anyone else to try picking the cash for him.

He was seen in the video dashing from side to side as he picked his money. His behaviour attracted a huge roar of laughter from the crowd who were at the party.

Source: Legit.ng