A vibrant young lady is making waves online as she scatters the dance floor with her heated dance moves

Netizens who saw the wedding reception video said that the lady is doing the most with the dancing

It was how the female wedding guest danced energetically despite in a long dress for many persons

An energetic Ghanaian lady has been spotted in a video making the rounds on social media with her dance moves.

The video, sighted by Legit.ng on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, has the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

Video of A Ghanaian Lady Dancing with intense Energy at A Wedding Goes Viral Source: Atinka TV

Atinka TV Ghana shared the post with the caption, 'video of the day.'

The elegantly dressed lady appeared to have surprised many with the heat with which she took over the dance floor.

Some netizens seemed entertained and admired her talent, but some appeared disappointed by her act.

The video has since racked up over 242,000 views, close to 5,000 reactions and 403 comments.

Social media reacts

Grace Mensah commented:

"There is nothing wrong with the way the lady danced. Most of you lashing her can't even perform a single act busy body."

Anaman Esther opined:

"You can't come to my wedding and dance like this..no I won't allow."

Charity Awudza wrote:

"At least she should know that she is a lady. That's too mad."

Boniface Kwame replied:

"We need all these people to work in the farms but here burning the energy for nothing!!"

Smart Akanbi remarked:

"So we can't have a peaceful wedding anymore, and unless someone have to come out with all these unnecessary dance."

Watch the video below:

