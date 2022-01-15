A Nigerian hustler has been spotted doing his business while dressed in the most unusual way in this part of the world

The kola nut and bitter kola seller was spotted at a place believed to be Abuja hawking his products while dressed in shiny suits

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions immediately the man's video went viral online

It is not every day that you see a hawker wearing suits, especially in Nigeria where the sun is always hot and where the weather sometime feel like oven. But a hawker has been seen wearing a shiny suit while hawking at a place strongly believed to be Abuja.

The hawker who deals in kola nut and bitter kola, was seen moving around and attending to customers on his suit.

The hawker and his wares. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Irene Becker Photography

He had his kolanuts and bitter kola neatly arranged in a tray and was standing at a busy spot where a customer was seen checking out his wares.

Heavy reactions have trailed the video as soon as it was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, with some people saying they know the man. One comment by @pretty_phelicia wondered why the internet is just discovering the man. The comment reads:

"He is very popular. I wonder why it took him so long to get here. If u ply Aya, Karu and Mararaba road frequently you should know him."

At least, two comments appreciated his style and also appreciated him to succeed. @onismate says the packaging is nothing but great. According to the comment:

"Corporate bitter cola seller. Great packaging."

Also, @ugochioduko says in a comment:

"Looking good is a good business."

Watch the video below:

