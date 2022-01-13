A Nigerian man has got many people talking after showing off the look of a supposed luxury hotel he had rented in Delta State

The man complained as he shared a video of the substandard bathroom that fell short the word luxury

Many who watched the video wondered the exact amount the man paid for a room in the hotel as they knocked the owner of the place

Social media users have reacted to a video of the look of an alleged luxury hotel located in Warri, Delta State.

The video of the bathroom was made public by a disgruntled customer who wasn't happy with what he saw.

It looked so unkept Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In a disturbing video of the hotel shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was observed that the entrance had a wooden door.

Patches of dark colours defeated the importance and value the tiles put on the bathroom floor and walls would have offered.

Behind a running water in the bathroom is an unexplainable uncompleted small area.

Social media users however noted with disgust that the displeased man showed the bathroom while being barefooted.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@yettyqueen1 remarked:

"Luxury hotel?? Alaye how much you pay??? You no see Sheraton or Raddison blu?"

@jay_ni_fah said:

"Ewww I am even disgusted...lol this can’t be a luxury hotel,what do you expect after paying 2500 for 3 nights? You get luck say no be pit toilet you see."

@ndi_sharon thought:

"1500 naira per night hotel what do you expect before you get luck say water dey rush from tap."

@richyrichnnach opined:

"When you got into a guest house of 1k5 per night.... what were you expecting? Jacuzzis abi???"

@s.y.m.b.e.e.s stated:

"Don’t they have agencies regulating this hotels? Because WT*F is this? Even the doors have molds on it."

