Late poet and social activist, Maya Angelou, has become the first ever black woman to be featured on US quarter coin

The 25-cent coin which had an image of the poet who passed on in 2014 went into circulation on Monday, January 10, 2022

Maya, born in 1928, became an essayist and poet who worked with Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X during the Civil Rights Movement.

A poet has made history as far as the black race is concerned in the United States after being featured on the country's quarter coin.

Late Maya Angelou was depicted in the quarter with open and outstretched arms and had behind her a flying bird and rising sun.

She was a poet and social activist before her demise Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla, Gary Miller, BBC News

The new quarter recently went into circulation

According to Al Jazeera, the 25-cent quarter coin which had the image of the deceased was circulated on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that the coin is one of the numerous coins that would be released via a programme aimed at honouring prominent women in US history which was signed in 2021.

“...Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,'' US Mint Deputy Director Ventris Gibson said.

Other personalities to be featured in the coins are the first female US astronaut Sally Ride; the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation and a campaigner for indigenous rights Wilma Mankiller as well as Chinese-American film star in Hollywood Anna May Wong, BBC News reports.

