In a split moment, Kgaugelo Mabusela could've lost her phone forever after driving to a mall with it on her bonnet

Luckily, a kind-hearted lady found the device and handed it back to her by arranging a place and time to meet

Kgaugelo shared the story on the Facebook popular group, #ImStaying, and Mzansi is loving the kindness, honesty and appreciation shown

The people of Mzansi can always rely on the Facebook group, #ImStaying, for their daily dose of positive news that will warm even the coldest heart. The latest story that's going viral on the group was shared by Kgaugelo Mabusela, who detailed her experience misplacing her phone and how a kind stranger returned it safely.

Kgaugelo and Laetitia snapped a pic together on the day the phone was returned. Image: Kgaugelo Mabusela/Facebook

She retold how she drove to a mall not knowing her phone was on her car's bonnet. After buying her groceries, she heading to the car and to her surprise a car guard handed her a note from a lady named Laetitia Van Aswegen.

The note informed Kgaugelo where she could get her phone back safely. She did as the note requested and met the honest lady who handed it back in one piece.

Kgaugelo ended the post by saying:

"Laetitia you have no idea how important it was for me to get the phone back yesterday. This is my moment of #ImStaying. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."

Laetitia responded to the appreciative post:

"I'm just glad I could help her. Thanks everyone."

In just a few days, the post has received over 1500 likes, close to 100 comments and almost 30 shares. Mzansi is loving the story and many joked that Kgaugelo is a good driver since her phone didn't fall off her bonnet on the way to the mall.

Basetsana Mamohau Kotsi:

"Wow, that's awesome. Give Laetitia a bunch of red roses. Re a leboga Kgau."

Melissa Arends:

"Kgaugelo Mabusela, you are a very good driver my friend if the phone didn't even fall off."

Eileen Bambrough:

"You must have lovely pothole free roads, no bumping around for your phone. So pleased you had honest people and the phone landed back with you, thank you for sharing."

Ellissen Meyer-Muller:

"Wow! That's awesome! I'm going nowhere. It is stories like these that make me a proud Saffa. Well done Laetitia."

