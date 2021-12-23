A Nigerian man was surprised to wake up to see his generating set completely looted and vandalised by unknown persons

The man said he woke up and wanted to turn on the generator only to see that the engine and other vital accessories had been removed by thieves

The man has vowed not to let the ugly incident go unpunished as he has said he is looking for a good native doctor to deal with the thieves

A man's generator is no longer the same after thieves visited over the night and had it looted. The man shared a photo of a generator that had been completely stripped bare with its vital parts removed by the thieves.

The photo shared by the man showed that the engine of the generator was no longer available as it had been carted away by the vandals.

As it stands, the man will be unable to make use of the generator as it has only the fuel tank remaining.

The man has however vowed to deal with whoever is responsible for the ugly act. He said he is looking for a good native doctor who will help him punish the thieves and bring them to book.

In an Instagram post shared by Instablog9ja, the man said:

"I woke up and tried to turn on my gen. I took away the nylon I used in covering it, lo and behold this is what I saw. This country is no longer safe. I feel terrible. If you know any correct babalawo let me know. I don't want to let this one slide, no be for this economy."

Nigerians on social media react

@iam_benkid:

"So sad they turned this generator to an emptyrator #justiceforthisgenerator."

@official_asia_money:

"Leave am like that till tomorrow condemn go come collect the remaining iron."

@morgan_of_lasgidi:

"Elepaq generator don park leave you sir."

