A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered interim forfeiture of some designer items confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha.

Channels reports that the items include five luxury sunglasses, five luxury wristwatches, and an iPhone 8.

Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, are facing 14 charges bordering on allegations of laundering N32.9 billion. Photo credit: @mompha

Source: Instagram

The items were seized from Mompha when he was nabbed by the anti-graft agency on October 19, 2019, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to Vanguard, Justice Lewis Allagoa granted the order of interim forfeiture on Friday, October 15, after hearing an ex-parte application argued by EFCC counsel, Chinenye Ugwoke.

The judge ruled that the order subsists pending the EFCC’s investigation of the internet celebrity and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd.

Mompha and his company are facing 14 charges bordering on allegations of laundering N32.9 billion.

@punchnewspapers on Instagram also shared the news on the social media platform and many people have reacted to it.

Below are some of the reactions:

@chimeezu said:

"Nigeria is a joke oo! The guy that is having mad fun and buying 13 in numbers? I doubt if the iPhone 8 is worth up to 20k sef."

@sir_coded019 wrote:

"This Sapa reach chief judge ? to the extent of wanting to sell momphas items to guide."

@huisanderson commented:

"EFCC and judge sef wan drip."

@celebobodedon wrote:

"Una nor serious person when don buy the latest iPhone13 pro Max."

@ademola_savage said:

"Sha get money in this life."

Hushpuppi risks 20-year jail term

In other news, Nigerian internet celebrity Ramon Olorunwa Abbas mostly referred to as Hushpuppi on Instagram could bag 20 years jail term.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to being part of a gang that tried defrauding an unnamed Premier League outfit of over £100 million.

Hushpuppi was busted by the FBI alongside his cohorts after scamming so many people who fell victim to his scheme.

Source: Legit