XEJet Limited, a premium airline, has launched its inaugural flight service to Gusau. The new route establishes a direct air link between Abuja and Zamfara State.

The new service, which connects Abuja directly with Gusau, the capital city and economic heart of Zamfara State, further expands the airline’s local network and its connectivity across Nigeria. Flights are scheduled to operate twice weekly using the Embraer ERJ-145MP aircraft.

XEJet Launches Direct Abuja

Source: Original

The inaugural flight departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 2:00pm on Monday, 5th October, 2026 and arrived safely at Gusau International Airport, where a brief reception was held to mark the historic occasion.

Ahead of departure, the General Manager of XEJet Express, Hamzat Bukar, welcomed Zamfara State officials, dignitaries and other guests aboard the inaugural flight. He stated that the new route supports tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Zamfara State and the rest of Nigeria, while strengthening the airline's connections with key local markets.

“This service will make travel more accessible and convenient for business travelers, government officials, and families alike. We are committed to supporting the growth of the region and delivering the safe, reliable service our passengers expect. This launch forms part of XEJet's continued expansion across Africa, and we look forward to announcing even more milestones in the near future,” he added.

Receiving the inaugural flight at the Gusau International Airport, the airport’s Managing Director, Kabir Yahaya Gusau, expressed his delight over the successful launch and safe arrival of the aircraft.

He said, “Today marks the first time Gusau International Airport has welcomed passengers, and I am delighted to say everything went smoothly. I would like to sincerely thank the management of the airline for partnering with us and giving the people of Zamfara a smoother travel opportunity.”

Source: Legit.ng