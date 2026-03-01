Oluwole Adama, Executive Director, MDGIF, said the CNG facility symbolised progress, partnership and purpose in advancing Nigeria’s energy transition

The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has commissioned an integrated Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling station at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, in a move aimed at expanding domestic gas use and supporting Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy.

The facility, located within the university, is part of MDGIF’s broader strategy to stimulate investment across the midstream and downstream segments of the gas sector, while encouraging the adoption of alternative fuels in institutional and community transport systems.

MDGIF Commissions CNG Refueling Station at Top Nigerian Varsity

Source: Original

MDGIF describes project as symbol of energy transition

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr Oluwole Adama, said the project went beyond the installation of infrastructure and reflected a wider national objective.

“This project represents more than the commissioning of a refuelling station. It symbolises progress, partnership and purpose in advancing Nigeria’s energy transition, promoting cleaner fuels and deepening domestic gas utilisation in line with national energy objectives.”

He explained that the Fund was created to drive investment through partnerships with private sector players and to support projects that expand access to gas and deliver environmental and economic benefits.

“As you may be aware, MDGIF was established to catalyse investments in midstream and downstream gas infrastructure across the country through equity partnerships with private investors.

“Our mandate is clear: to support projects that unlock gas value chains, improve gas access, enhance environmental sustainability, and deliver tangible socio-economic benefits to Nigerians.”

Adama added that the OAU facility forms part of a nationwide intervention being implemented in collaboration with private partners.

“This CNG refuelling infrastructure project at Obafemi Awolowo University is one such strategic investment. Through our equity partnership with FEMADEC Energy Limited, MDGIF is proud to support 20 CNG refuelling infrastructure projects in 20 federal universities across Nigeria.”

University management hails academic and community benefits

The Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof Adebayo Simeon Bamire, welcomed the project, noting that it would serve both the university population and its host community.

He said the initiative would create opportunities for research, hands-on learning and innovation in alternative fuel technologies, while also strengthening town-and-gown relations.

According to him, the facility is expected to encourage sustainable transportation on campus and generate shared economic value for the institution and surrounding areas.

FEMADEC reiterates commitment to safe CNG expansion

Also speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FEMADEC Group, Engr Akinnola Fola, reaffirmed the company’s resolve to roll out safe, efficient and scalable CNG infrastructure across the country.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between public institutions and private investors in accelerating the deployment of cleaner transport solutions nationwide.

Project to cut costs, emissions and support clean mobility

The OAU CNG project is designed to lower transportation costs and reduce emissions within the campus environment. It will provide CNG-powered buses and vehicle conversion services for students, staff and neighbouring communities, while supporting applied research into gas-powered transport systems.

In further support of clean mobility within the university, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, donated 50 CNG-powered buses, while PiCNG provided 10 CNG-powered tricycles to enhance affordable transportation and promote the uptake of cleaner fuel alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng