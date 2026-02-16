One North Movement has launched its first public forum in Abuja to mobilise youth support for President Bola Tinubu

The group’s leader, Abba G, said the movement would focus on voter education, civic engagement, and peaceful political participation

Organisers disclosed plans to collaborate with civil society groups and community leaders to promote unity and policy awareness

A youth-driven political advocacy group, One North Movement, has formally entered Nigeria’s political space with a public forum held in Abuja, setting out plans to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of future elections.

The forum, which marked the group’s first major outing, drew young activists and civic leaders from across the Federal Capital Territory.

Organizers said the movement was conceived as a platform to deepen political awareness among citizens, with a strong focus on youth participation within democratic and lawful frameworks.

One North Movement rallies youth support

Leader of the movement, Abba G, said the initiative was designed to inform young Nigerians about government policies and their implications.

He explained that the group would prioritise peaceful engagement while encouraging young people to take ownership of the political process.

Planned activities include town hall meetings in several states, voter education campaigns, and sensitisation on the importance of obtaining Permanent Voter Cards and participating in elections.

Abba G said the movement would not restrict itself to political advocacy alone. According to him, youth empowerment would remain a central pillar of its work.

He outlined intentions to support educational development, skills training, entrepreneurship initiatives, and broader civic engagement as part of efforts to create informed and productive citizens.

Abuja launch signals pro-Tinubu mobilisation

The movement also announced plans to work closely with civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, particularly across Northern Nigeria.

Abba G said such collaboration was aimed at promoting unity, peaceful coexistence, and better understanding among communities in a region often affected by social and political tensions.

He added that One North Movement would take an active role in public education on national policy issues. These include economic reforms, security challenges, and employment opportunities.

The group believes that informed citizens are better positioned to contribute meaningfully to national development and democratic stability.

Nigeria’s youth population accounts for more than 60 percent of the country’s total population. Analysts consider this demographic reality a decisive factor in shaping electoral outcomes.

Youth-focused advocacy groups have therefore become increasingly visible as political actors position themselves ahead of the next general elections.

