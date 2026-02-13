Lance Corporal Chukwuemeka E. Oforah, a 21-year-old Nigerian-American Marine, was declared dead after falling overboard from USS Iwo Jima

A 21-year-old Nigerian-American Marine, Lance Corporal Chukwuemeka E. Oforah, has been declared dead after falling overboard from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD‑7) in the Caribbean Sea during routine operations.

Oforah, a native of Florida and infantry rifleman with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), reportedly slipped into the sea on the evening of 7 February 2026 while the vessel was deployed as part of wider operations in the region.

Exhaustive search for missing Marine

A 72-hour multi-branch search and rescue mission involving five US Navy ships, surface rescue swimmers and ten aircraft from the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force was launched immediately after he was reported missing, Punch reported.

Despite the extensive efforts, Oforah was pronounced dead on 10 February when the search was called off.

Commanding officer pays tribute

In a statement released by the II Marine Expeditionary Force, Col. Tom Trimble, commanding officer of the Marine unit, expressed profound sadness at the loss, CBS news reported.

“We are all grieving alongside the Oforah family. The loss of Lance Cpl. Oforah is deeply felt across the entire Navy-Marine Corps team. He will be profoundly missed, and his dedicated service will not be forgotten," Col. Trimble said.

Career and deployment background

Oforah joined the US Marine Corps in October 2023 and completed his recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in February 2024.

He finished the School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.

At the time of his death, he was deployed aboard the USS Iwo Jima with the 22nd MEU as part of operations to counter regional maritime threats.

Incident under investigation

Military officials have said the circumstances of Oforah’s fall are still under investigation. The declaration of his death was announced in early February by the Marine Corps.

Oforah’s passing marks a solemn moment for his unit and loved ones, as well as the first publicly acknowledged Marine Corps service member death during the Caribbean deployment.

