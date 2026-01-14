Eleven terrorist fighters surrendered to Nigerian troops in Borno State as military pressure intensified

Soldiers killed eight insurgents, arrested two logistics suppliers and destroyed several terrorist camps

Troops also intercepted fertiliser used for explosives, seizing twelve bags and detaining suspects

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai reported that eleven terrorist fighters had surrendered in Borno State, while eight others were killed and two insurgent logistics suppliers were arrested.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

According to PUNCH, the fighters surrendered along with their AK-47 rifles and assorted ammunition.

Terrorists surrender with weapons

The statement read:

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have sustained intense offensive operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists across Borno State, recording notable successes in clearance, fighting patrols and blocking operations.

“Under Operation DESERT SANITY V, sustained pressure along the Azir–Wajiroko axis on 10 January 2026 forced 11 terrorists fighters to surrender along with their AK 47 rifles and assorted ammunition.”

Clearance operations in Bulaagalda cluster

Sani explained that on January 9, 2026, troops carried out extensive clearance operations in the Bulaagalda cluster. Several active terrorist enclaves and camps at Dagumba, Bonne, Yaganari, Gosuri and Umchile were destroyed, including the notorious Abu Nazir and Abu Ahmed camps.

“During the operation, troops dismantled life-support structures, degraded terrorist logistics and recovered items including terrorist flags and weapons as well as magazines,” the statement noted.

Yale and Bula Gaida operations

The statement further said that similar offensive operations in the Yale and Bula Gaida areas forced terrorists to flee. This led to the destruction of additional logistics facilities and the recovery of weapons, ammunition and a general purpose machine-gun.

“In a related operation based on credible intelligence, troops engaged JAS/ISWAP elements between Sojiri and Kayamla villages, resulting in the neutralisation of 8 terrorists and the recovery of AK-47 rifles.

“Additionally, troops arrested 2 suspected terrorist logistics collaborators at Gubio LGA for supplying terrorists logistics,” the statement added.

Sani assured that the troops remained resolute in sustaining offensive pressure, dismantling terrorist networks and restoring lasting peace and security across the North East region.

Interception of fertiliser at Cameroon–Nigeria border

PUNCH online recently reported that troops deployed at the Cameroon–Nigeria border gate intercepted a Peugeot vehicle conveying six bags of urea fertiliser, a critical precursor material commonly used in the production of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Sani in a statement said, “Both the vehicle and the fertiliser were immediately taken into military custody.”

The statement noted that further exploitation of intelligence arising from the interception led to the arrest of the fertiliser dealer, as well as the recovery of an additional six bags of urea fertiliser, bringing the total seized to twelve bags.

“All suspects and recovered items are currently in custody for further investigation and necessary legal action,” he said.

Nigerian army pounds terrorists nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army has recorded significant operational successes across multiple theatres of operation nationwide, neutralising 47 terrorists and arresting 19 criminal suspects within the last 72 hours.

In a statement detailing the coordinated land and air offensives, the army said the operations also led to the rescue of more than 30 kidnapped victims and the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition and other logistics used by criminal elements.

