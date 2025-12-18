President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Chief Michael Abiodun Ponle, a respected Nigerian engineer and philanthropist

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chief Michael Abiodun Ponle, a respected businessman, industrialist and philanthropist.

Chief Ponle, a renowned engineer, passed away at the age of 86. He was the Chairman of Miccom Wires and Cable Company and the proprietor of Miccom Golf and Resort in Ada, Osun State.

Tinubu’s statement on December 18

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga on December 18, President Tinubu described the late Ponle as a visionary and accomplished professional who made significant contributions to Nigeria’s engineering industry and economic growth.

The President noted that Chief Ponle distinguished himself through dedication, innovation and integrity, building MicCom Engineering Nigeria Limited into a reputable indigenous industrial and engineering firm.

"Engineer Ponle provided employment opportunities to many young people. He contributed meaningfully to national development as he also helped to uplift his immediate community," President Tinubu remarked.

Contributions to Tourism and Education

President Tinubu highlighted Chief Ponle’s lasting impact on the tourism sector, pointing to his establishment of the MicCom Golf and Resort in Ada, Osun State. He also acknowledged Ponle’s investment in education within the state, which further demonstrated his commitment to community development.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the Ponle family, the management and staff of MicCom Engineering, as well as friends and professional associates of the deceased.

He prayed for comfort and strength for the bereaved family and a peaceful repose of the soul of the late elder statesman.

