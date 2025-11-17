The Osun State House of Assembly passed the ₦705 billion 2026 Draft Appropriation Bill for second reading

Lawmakers said the budget was aimed at driving economic and infrastructural development across the state

Governor Ademola Adeleke described the plan as a “Budget of Economic Transformation” with a strong focus on citizens’ welfare

The Osun State House of Assembly on November 17, 2025, passed the state’s ₦705 billion 2026 Draft Appropriation Bill for second reading.

The bill was approved after its policy thrust was read by Mr Adewumi Babajide, the House Majority Leader.

Osun Assembly passed ₦705 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill, prioritising infrastructure and economic transformation. Photo credit: GovAdeleke/X

Source: Twitter

Babajide explained that the increased size of the budget was designed to cater to ongoing infrastructural development and other critical projects across the state.

Lawmakers call for speedy passage

Members of the Assembly, in their contributions, said the bill was aimed at driving economic and infrastructural growth in Osun. They urged for its speedy passage to ensure timely implementation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, aligned with the views of his colleagues and assured that the bill would receive the attention it deserved.

Budget defence timetable announced

Egbedun noted that, in line with Order 95, subsection 5 (b) of the House Standing Orders, the Appropriation Bill would be committed to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for scrutiny.

He directed the committee to prepare a timetable for ministries, departments, and agencies to appear for budget defence. The Speaker confirmed that the budget defence exercise would run from November 24 to December 4, 2025.

Lawmakers urged speedy passage of Osun 2026 budget to boost economic growth and critical projects. Photo credit: GovAdeleke/X

Source: Twitter

Governor Adeleke presents “budget of economic transformation”

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke had earlier, on November 13, 2025, presented the ₦705 billion budget before the Assembly.

Adeleke described the financial plan as the “Budget of Economic Transformation,” saying it was a declaration of his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of every citizen in the state.

He explained that the budget comprised recurrent expenditure of ₦317 billion, which included personnel costs of ₦135 billion and overhead costs of ₦182 billion, representing 45 per cent of the total budget.

The governor further stated that capital expenditure stood at ₦388 billion, accounting for 55 per cent of the total budget.

Osun State

Created on August 27, 1991, from the old Oyo State, Osun is named after the River Osun, a culturally significant waterway tied to Yoruba traditions.

The state covers about 9,251 square kilometres in and has an estimated population of over 4.4 million people. It is predominantly inhabited by the Yoruba people and is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the UNESCO-listed Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove.

The economy is largely driven by agriculture, with crops such as cocoa, yam, and maize. Osun is nicknamed the “State of the Living Spring.”

Osun lawmaker sues Nigerian military over alleged coup plot

Legit.ng earlier reported that a member of the Osun state House of Assembly, Kanmi Ajibola, has taken legal action against the Nigerian military following recent allegations of a coup attempt aimed at toppling the country’s democratic government and removing elected officials, including President Bola Tinubu.

Ajibola, who represents Oriade state Constituency and is a former chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ilesa Branch, filed the suit on Thursday, 30 October, at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun state.

According to Guardian newspaper, the defendants named in the case include the Nigerian Army, the Air Force, the Navy, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Source: Legit.ng