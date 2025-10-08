Argentine authorities have made their first arrest of a fugitive flagged by both INTERPOL’s Red and Silver Notices

Nigerian national Ikechukwu N. was captured for allegedly leading a global cybercrime network and defrauding thousands of women through romance scams

The arrest was part of Operation Jackal, an international crackdown on West African organised crime

Argentine authorities have arrested Nigerian national Ikechukwu N., marking the country’s first successful apprehension of a fugitive listed under both a #RedNotice and an INTERPOL Silver Notice.

The suspect, Ikechukwu N., is accused of orchestrating a series of romance scams that targeted thousands of women across multiple countries.

INTERPOL Silver Notice pilot leads to arrest of Ikechukwu N in Argentina of global romance scam suspect. Photo credit: Interpol/X

Authorities allege that he played a central role in leading an international cybercrime network, exploiting emotional vulnerabilities for financial gain.

The arrest was carried out as part of Operation Jackal, an INTERPOL-coordinated initiative aimed at dismantling West African organised criminal groups.

Argentine federal agencies @PFAOficial and @seguridadpsa led the operation, with strategic support from the International Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC), the Financial Intelligence Service (FIS), and INTERPOL Brazil.

What is INTERPOL Silver Notice pilot project?

The case also marks a milestone for the INTERPOL Silver Notice pilot project, which was launched in January 2025.

The initiative is designed to assist member countries in tracing and recovering criminal assets linked to transnational crime. Ikechukwu N. is the first individual to be apprehended under this new framework in Argentina.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the suspect’s extradition status or the scope of the financial damage caused by the alleged scams.

However, the arrest is being hailed as a significant step forward in global efforts to combat cyber-enabled financial crime.

See the X post below:

What is INTERPOL?

INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, is a global network that facilitates cooperation among law enforcement agencies across 195 member countries.

Headquartered in Lyon, France, it provides secure communication channels, criminal databases, and operational support to combat transnational crime.

INTERPOL issues notices, such as Red Notices for wanted fugitives and Silver Notices for asset recovery, to help track and apprehend suspects worldwide. It does not have its own agents or make arrests, but enables national police forces to collaborate effectively.

Through initiatives like Operation Jackal, INTERPOL targets organised crime, cybercrime, terrorism, and human trafficking, reinforcing global security and justice.

Operation Jackal arrests Nigerian national, Ikechukwu N., accused of orchestrating international cybercrime and romance fraud. Photo credit: Interpol/X

Nigeria leads Africa in cybercrime arrests

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has emerged as the country with the highest number of arrests in Interpol’s latest cybercrime crackdown, which dismantled criminal networks across seven African nations.

The international operation, known as Operation Red Card, led to the arrest of 306 suspects and the seizure of 1,842 devices between November 2024 and February 2025.

According to Interpol, the coordinated effort focused on cyber-enabled financial crimes, including mobile banking scams, investment fraud, and messaging app scams, which collectively affected over 1,500 victims. The seven countries involved in the operation were Nigeria, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo, and Zambia.

