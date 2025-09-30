The Reps committee has waded into the labour dispute between Dangote Refinery and oil unions NUPENG and PENGASSAN

Chairman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere warns that the conflict could destabilise the downstream petroleum sector and deter investors

Lawmakers also opened a fresh probe into NNPCL’s acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing, citing transparency concerns

The House of Representatives has stepped into the ongoing conflict between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and two major oil workers’ unions over unionisation and labour disputes.

The intervention was confirmed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, at the close of a three-day retreat held in Lagos.

Lawmakers meet to address Dangote Refinery’s dispute with oil workers’ unions. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Getty Images

Lawmakers caution Dangote, unions over labour dispute

He said the committee had reviewed multiple submissions from stakeholders on the matter and would act in the interest of national stability.

According to him, the dispute between the refinery and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), alongside the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), could disrupt operations in the downstream sector if not resolved.

“We have received a lot of submissions from different stakeholders in this disagreement, and we will be guided by what is best for the nation. At the end of the day, we prayed for a functional refinery in Nigeria, and now we have one,” Ugochinyere said.

He warned that prolonged conflict may discourage foreign and local investment in the petroleum sector. He explained that investors looking to commit large sums into the Nigerian economy could be put off if labour unrest creates doubts about the security of their ventures.

Nigerian lawmakers in charge of the petroleum industry said the legislative body will intervene in the ongoing rift. Photo: Dangote

Source: Getty Images

Reps probe NNPCL’s controversial OVH acquisition

Beyond the refinery-union dispute, the committee also announced the launch of a new probe into the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing’s downstream assets by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Ugochinyere clarified that the fresh inquiry is different from earlier investigations, with a mandate to scrutinise the financial details and agreements involved. He noted reports that some former OVH managers had formed a new company, which later acquired OVH, before taking up leadership positions within NNPC Retail.

“These revelations raise serious concerns about transparency and accountability in the transaction,” the lawmaker stated.

The House is expected to summon key players in the sector, including representatives of Dangote Refinery, NNPCL, and union leaders, to find a lasting resolution to both the industrial rift and the questions surrounding OVH’s acquisition.

The committee insisted that stability in the downstream petroleum sector remains crucial to Nigeria’s economic recovery and the overall confidence of investors.

Group warns of threats to Dangote refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a consumer rights group asked the Federal Government and DSS to probe alleged plans by PENGASSAN to disrupt operations at the Dangote Refinery.

The Forum warned that threats to picket the $20 billion plant could trigger fresh fuel scarcity and economic instability across Nigeria.

Dangote Refinery, employing over 3,000 Nigerians, is seen as the country’s best chance to end reliance on imported fuel and stabilize pump prices.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng