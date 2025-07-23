NNPP chieftain Aminu Ringim described Kwankwaso as the only politician capable of stepping into the gap left by Buhari’s death

He compared Kwankwaso’s grassroots appeal and social reform agenda to northern icons like Aminu Kano and Ahmadu Bello

Ringim said Kwankwaso’s red cap movement and track record in education and youth empowerment make him a modern northern statesman

A prominent figure in the New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP Alhaji Aminu Ringim has described Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as the only politician with the credibility and mass appeal to step into the vacuum left by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari particularly in the North.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday Ringim argued that Kwankwaso’s track record both as a former governor of Kano State and as a national figure sets him apart as a leader rooted in grassroots engagement and committed to social justice and reform.

He stated:

“It’s a difficult shoe to wear no doubt but if there’s anyone in contemporary Nigerian politics who embodies the trust humility and mass appeal that Buhari represented particularly among the talakawa it is Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.”

Kwankwaso likened to Ahmadu Bello

Ringim compared Kwankwaso’s political philosophy to that of late northern icons like Sir Ahmadu Bello and Alhaji Aminu Kano, noting that both Kwankwaso and Aminu Kano rose from Kano’s political tradition and dared to challenge established hierarchies

He highlighted Kwankwaso’s commitment to education, youth empowerment and vocational training, describing these as modern extensions of Aminu Kano’s vision of an egalitarian society.

“Kwankwaso doesn’t come across as elitist. He remains down-to-earth accessible and passionate about lifting the poor” Ringim said adding that Kwankwaso’s style resonates deeply with everyday people across the region

The NNPP chieftain also stressed that Kwankwaso’s popular red cap movement, known as Kwankwasiyya is more than a fashion statement but rather a symbol of discipline, reform and social change, echoing the legacies of past northern leaders

Beyond the North, Ringim argued that Kwankwaso holds a unique national stature “What makes him unique is that his appeal cuts across religion ethnicity, and even class. He’s not just a northern champion he’s a Nigerian statesman in the making” he noted, pointing to Kwankwaso’s roles as minister of defence and senator as evidence of his wider relevance

Former President Muhammadu Buhari dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, had passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday. His passing followed a prolonged illness, which the former head of state had endured since his time in office.

Born on 17 December 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

His historic election victory in 2015 marked the first time an incumbent Nigerian president lost re-election, defeating then-president Goodluck Jonathan under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

