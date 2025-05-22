Sunday Umahia, representing Ezeagu/Udi in Enugu, defected from Labour Party to APC, citing a prolonged leadership crisis with three factions causing confusion

FCT, Abuja - Sunday Umahia, representative of Ezeagu/Udi federal constituency in Enugu State, has officially defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahia speaks on the reason for defecting to APC

In a letter of defection read aloud at plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Umahia cited the prolonged internal crisis in the Labour Party as the main reason for his decision.

He highlighted the existence of three factions, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, Barrister Julius Abure, and Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, each claiming leadership, leaving party members confused and divided.

“Due to the ongoing leadership struggle within the Labour Party, it has become impossible to identify a legitimate leadership to which members should defer,” Umahia said.

Umahia pledges support to APC and President Tinubu

The lawmaker stated his intention to align with the APC and work alongside President Bola Tinubu and the party’s leadership to provide effective governance, especially for the South East region.

“I have resolved to join the APC and team up with the President and APC leadership to provide leadership for our country and particularly the South East,” Umahia declared.

Minority leader calls for constitutional review on defection

However, Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda criticised the rising wave of defections among legislators, warning that it undermines democratic principles and creates confusion in the National Assembly.

“This constant defection is making a mockery of democracy in Nigeria. It is time we review the constitutional provisions on defection and amend them to protect our democracy,” Chinda said.

He urged the Speaker to use his constitutional power to declare vacant the seats of defectors and to enforce the Supreme Court’s judgement, which has settled Labour Party’s leadership disputes and should end justifications for further defections.

Chinda also stressed that defectors should lose their leadership positions on House committees, which are assigned based on party affiliation, and that their former parties should nominate replacements.

“The House standing order clearly states committee leadership appointments are party-based. Defectors should vacate these positions to maintain the integrity of our system,” he added.

Labour Party faces mounting challenges amid defections

Sunday Umahia’s defection marks another setback for the Labour Party as it continues to grapple with internal divisions and dwindling membership ahead of upcoming elections.

The APC, meanwhile, appears poised to capitalise on these defections to strengthen its hold in the National Assembly.

